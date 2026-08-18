Charges: Prior Lake daycare teacher caught on camera striking, slapping 6 kids

The Brief A teacher at the New Creations Day Care & Learning Center in Prior Lake, Minnesota is accused of hurting multiple children in her care. Rachel Lowe, 36, is charged with six counts of malicious punishment of a child for multiple incidents spanning from July 9 to July 17. Lowe has had no prior disciplinary actions.



A daycare teacher at New Creations Child Care & Learning in Prior Lake, Minnesota, is facing criminal charges after she was caught on camera striking and slapping several children in her care.

Daycare teacher charged with hurting 6 kids

What we know:

Rachel Lowe, 36, of New Prague was charged in Scott County last week with six counts of malicious punishment of a child.

According to the charges, on July 22, a Prior Lake police officer was dispatched to New Creations Child Care & Learning Center on a report of child abuse at the day care. A mother of a victim told police her daughter said Lowe had reportedly grabbed her.

The following week, police accessed surveillance video from the day care showing several incidents involving Lowe. According to the charges, Lowe was seen physically hurting the children, including striking and slapping them, pulling their hair and grabbing their arms. The children could be heard in the videos crying and yelling for help. These incidents spanned from July 9 to July 17.

Dig deeper:

The daycare center fired Lowe after the incidents were reported.

According to the charges, Lowe had no prior disciplinary actions on her record. She first worked at New Creations in February 2025, but left shortly after to work for the Bloomington school district, according to the charges. She returned to work at New Creations in September 2025.