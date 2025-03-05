St. Paul Green Line train fatally strikes pedestrian

The Brief A person is dead after being struck by a Green Line light rail train in St. Paul on Wednesday afternoon. Metro Transit said the pedestrian was in a marked crossing when they were hit. The train operator is also being treated for unknown injuries.



One person is dead after being struck by a light rail train in St. Paul on Wednesday afternoon.

St. Paul fatal train incident

What we know:

Metro Transit said a pedestrian is dead after they were struck while crossing the tracks in the marked crossing near the corner of University Avenue West and North Avon Street around 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

That pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Metro Transit adds that the train operator is also being treated for "unknown injuries" but no other injuries were reported.

The scene cleared at about 3:30 p.m. with buses replacing the train route until then.

The Metro Transit Police Department is reportedly the lead agency in the investigation.

What we don't know:

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner is set to release the name of the deceased person "in the coming days", according to Metro Transit.

Details on what may have led to the incident have not been released.