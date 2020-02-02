St. Paul firefighters rescue man stuck on cliff 100 feet above Mississippi River

article

A video posted online by the St. Paul Fire Department shows fire crews pulling a man from a cliff in the early morning hours on Saturday.

St. Paul's Rescue Squad 3 responded to the area of Wabasha Street and Shepard Road for the rescue at 1:37 a.m.

Firefighters say the man was stuck 100 feet up the Mississippi River gorge and had no way to get down.

Using a rope and harness, firefighters were able to climb down the gorge and save the man.

Crews say no injuries were reported in the rescue.