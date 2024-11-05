St. Paul shooting: Man found shot in crashed car dies from injuries

article

The Brief Police say a 911 caller claimed he shot a man after being assaulted in his car, and the alleged attacker took off in a red vehicle. Shortly after, police found a man inside a crashed red vehicle with a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are working to determine what led up to the shooting.



St. Paul police say a man died after being found with a gunshot injury in a crashed car Monday night.

What we know

The St. Paul Police Department said in a press release Monday that around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported assault on the 500 block of Front Avenue. The 911 caller claimed he had been assaulted in his vehicle and shot his alleged attacker. The 911 caller said after the shooting, the man left the scene in a red vehicle, adding that the attacker may have been injured.

A short time later, police said a red vehicle was involved in a crash at the intersection of East 12th Street and Cedar Street. Inside the car, officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound who was "unconscious and not breathing."

Despite life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the press release.

What we don’t know

St. Paul police say investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting. The 911 caller has spoken with authorities, but police have not said whether any arrests have been made.

Further details about the alleged assault were not immediately provided by police. It’s unknown if any other injuries were reported from the crash, or if the 911 caller sustained injuries.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the victim and determine his cause of death.

This is the 26th homicide in St. Paul of 2024, according to the police.