St. Paul drawing big crowds during weekend events: What to know

St. Paul is hosting several events that are expected to bring thousands of people to the city, and Visit St. Paul officials are sharing tips on how to have a smooth experience.

Weekend St. Paul events

By the numbers:

City officials estimate 125,00 people will visit the city for the Minnesota Yacht Club Festival, the Twin Cities tattoo festival, and Rondo Days.

The Minnesota Yacht Club Festival alone is expected to bring in 35,000 people each of the three days, with a total of 105,000 festival-goers visiting the city by the end of the event.

The Twin Cities Tattoo Festival typically hosts 5,000 people each day for the three-day event, for a total of 15,000 people.

The Rondo Days Festival on Saturday, held since 1982, is also expected to host about 5,000 attendees.

By the end of the weekend, about 125,000 people are expected to enjoy the festivities across St. Paul.

Parking and shuttles

Getting there:

Downtown St. Paul features several parking ramps that visors can utilize, followed by an easy walk across the Wabasha Street Bridge for those attending the Minnesota Yacht Club Festival.

Alary's Bar and Barbeque is also offering free shuttle services in Lowertown, while Shamrock's free shuttle service can be utilized on West 7th Street.

Metro Transit announced the Green Line will be replaced by buses between Raymond Avenuer and Union Depot as the light rail undergoes maintenance.