Shooting in downtown St. Paul leaves man dead, another injured

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The Brief Police are investigating a deadly shooting on 7th Street East in downtown St. Paul. One man was killed while another sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Police are working to determine what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.



A shooting in downtown St. Paul left one man dead and another injured late Wednesday night.

Deadly shooting in downtown St. Paul

What we know:

St. Paul police responded just before midnight to the 200 block of 7th Street East for reports of a shooting. At the scene, authorities found two men who had been shot.

One man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound to the stomach and was taken to Regions Hospital, where he died a short time later. The second man, who was found inside a nearby apartment, sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. He was also taken to Regions Hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to identify the victim and determine the cause of death. Further details about the victim were not immediately available.

Police are working to determine what led up to the shooting, but so far, no arrests have been made.

Wednesday night's shooting marked the 12th homicide of 2026 in St. Paul.