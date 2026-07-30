Minnesota weather: Filtered sunshine before rain chances Thursday night

The Brief Minnesota will see warm, humid weather with highs in the upper 80s on Thursday. Scattered rain and thunderstorms are possible overnight into Friday morning. The weekend brings less humidity and more comfortable temperatures in the 80s.



Filtered sunshine and warm temperatures continue in Minnesota on Thursday before rain chances return later in the day.

Rain chances on Thursday

What to expect:

Temperatures Thursday will reach the upper 80s across the state, with the Twin Cities metro topping out around 89 degrees. Upper-level cloudiness and wildfire smoke will create a hazy appearance through the afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms could develop Thursday afternoon across western and northern Minnesota before spreading south and east during the evening.

The Twin Cities is expected to stay mostly dry through much of the day, with a chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday night. The heaviest rainfall is expected to stay across southern Minnesota and into Iowa.

Overnight temperatures will dip into the upper 60s and low 70s.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Friday turns cooler, with a few lingering showers and thunderstorms possible during the morning. Additional isolated storms may redevelop across parts of central Minnesota Friday afternoon.

The weekend will bring more comfortable conditions with lower humidity and highs in the 80s. Similar weather with sunshine, occasional clouds, and temperatures in the 80s is expected into next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)