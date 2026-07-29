Minnesota DNR reviewing proposed changes to copper-nickel mine project

The Brief NorthMet Project submitted proposed project changes to the Minnesota DNR. DNR officials are determining whether changes require a supplemental environmental impact review. Advocacy groups say more needs to be done to ensure protection of the environment and people in the region.



An updated proposal for a copper-nickel mining project in northern Minnesota is under review by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

This is the latest push for the NorthMet Project that has been met with obstacles for years.

New push for copper-nickel mine

The backstory:

The NorthMet Project was originally proposed by PolyMet Mining Corp. The Minnesota DNR says the project proposal underwent comprehensive environmental review from 2004 to 2016. The DNR issued state permits in 2018.

In 2023, PolyMet Mining Corp. and Teck Resources formed a joint venture known as NewRange Copper Nickel. NewRange says it holds 21 of 24 permits required to begin operations of the copper-nickel mine project with an associated processing facility in St. Louis County.

Over the years, several permits have been met with legal challenges, largely over environmental impact concerns.

Proposed changes

The backstory:

The DNR says it received notice Wednesday of proposed changes to the project. DNR officials say some highlights include increasing ore production from 32,000 to 40,0000 tons per day, decreasing the mine’s lifespan from 20 to 16 years, and transporting materials using a covered conveyor system instead of rail. Plus, updates to waste management with tailings disposal on adjacent lands previously mined for iron ore.

What we don't know:

DNR officials say they are in the early stages of determining possible next steps that could include a supplemental environmental impact review (SEIS).

"If there is new information or circumstances that significantly affect the environmental effects of the proposed project. It's important to note that an EIS does not restart the EIS process. Instead, it builds on the previous EIS focusing on proposed substantial changes and new information or circumstances," said Caroline Oswald, MN DNR Environmental Review Project Manager.

NewRange also announced it submitted the NorthMet Project’s Clean Water Act Section 404 wetland permit application to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

What they're saying:

NewRange says the project design enhancements improve efficiency, emissions performance, and reduce environmental impact.

The NewRange president and general manager released a statement.

"The NorthMet Project gives previously impacted lands a new life by responsibly developing critical minerals, supporting domestic supply chain creation, and growing the economy for the local skilled workforce. It’s the right project, in the right place, at the right time to make Minnesota a world leader in 21st century resource development."

The other side:

Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy’s (MCEA) legal director said the risk of toxic acid impacting the environment is a major concern that needs to be properly addressed before the project should move forward.

"It’s great that they have moved off of some of these elements of their plan that we knew were dangerous, but we are going to be really skeptical, we want to see proof and not just some fancy words and new promises about how they are going to protect the environment," said Joy Anderson, MCEA’s legal director.

What's next:

The DNR says it plans to decide on next steps about an environment impact review in about a month or so. DNR officials say that will need to be determined first before being able to assess any impact or changes to permits.