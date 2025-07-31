St. Paul cyberattack: Mayor Carter to provide update

The Brief St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter will provide an update on a cyberattack against the city. The city suffered a digital security breach by a targeted attacker starting last Friday. Carter will provide an update at 3 p.m. Watch it live in the player at the top of the page.



St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter will provide an update on the cyberattack against the city.

Carter will provide an update at 3 p.m. Thursday.

St. Paul cyberattack

Local perspective:

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter issued a state of emergency, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard after a "deliberate, coordinated digital attack" on the City of St. Paul's information infrastructure last Friday, Carter said Tuesday.

The city shutdown their information systems as a defensive measure to contain the threat. This resulted in the internet being down in city buildings; the St. Paul library’s collection management systems are down, as is network access for internal applications. Carter said these were intentional, proactive decisions taken to isolate and secure city systems.

Mayor Carter says St. Paul’s emergency services and 911 operations center remain intact. Libraries are still open, recreation centers remain open, but wireless internet in those buildings has been temporarily shut off.