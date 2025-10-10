Section of I-94 in St. Paul closed this weekend for bridge project

article

The Brief A section of Interstate 94 in St. Paul will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday. The closure is due to the John Ireland Boulevard bridge replacement project, which is scheduled to be finished next summer. MnDOT is urging travelers to plan ahead for detours and possible delays.



Starting Friday night, a portion of Interstate 94 will be closed for the weekend as crews continue working on the John Ireland Boulevard bridge project in St. Paul.

St. Paul I-94 closure

Local perspective:

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is closing westbound I-94 between Interstate 35E and Dale Street, and eastbound I-94 between Highway 280 and University Ave East. The closures are scheduled to take effect at 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 10 and will last through 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 13.

Here are the detours for this weekend's closure:

Westbound traffic will be diverted onto I-35E North, then Highway 36 West, before taking Highway 280 south.

Eastbound traffic will use Highway 280 North, then Highway 36 East, and finally to I-35E South.

Dig deeper:

This weekend's shutdown is for the ongoing project to repair nine bridges over I-94 and I-35E, specifically for the repair of the John Ireland Boulevard bridge, which is slated to reopen next summer.

MnDOT is urging travelers to plan ahead for potential delays and drive with caution through work zones.

Information about the bridge project and closures can be found on MnDOT’s website here.