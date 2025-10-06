John Ireland Blvd bridge in St. Paul closed until summer 2026 for repairs

article

The Brief John Ireland Blvd. bridge over I-94 in St. Paul is closed starting Monday, Oct. 6. The bridge is expected to reopen in August 2026. The closure is part of an ongoing MnDOT project to repair nine bridges over I-94 and I-35E in St. Paul.



The John Ireland Boulevard bridge over Interstate 94 in St. Paul will be closed starting Monday for a lengthy rebuild project.

John Ireland Boulevard Bridge closed

Local perspective:

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced the bridge will close for construction starting on Monday, Oct. 6 and likely won’t reopen until August 2026. The bridge, which spans I-94 between Kellogg Boulevard and Rice Street, is being taken down and rebuilt as part of the ongoing project to repair nine bridges over I-94 and I-35E in St. Paul.

During construction, travelers are advised to plan ahead and follow the designated detour routes. Drivers will be detoured from Kellogg Boulevard to Marion Street, then to University Avenue and Rice Street. Pedestrians and bicyclists will follow Kellogg Boulevard to the Marion Street bridge and then to Rondo Avenue.

MnDOT map of detours for the John Ireland Blvd bridge closure. (MnDOT)

MnDOT advised that people who live or work near the bridge may hear construction noise, including jackhammering and piledriving, between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m.

While the 1967-constructed bridge is currently in safe condition, MnDOT stated that "focused structural repair" is necessary for it to remain safe for the modern weight limits. The bridge will be rebuilt with the same footprint in addition to other safety and cosmetic changes, including sidewalk repairs, railing replacements, and updates to bike and pedestrian facilities.

MnDOT urges drivers to plan ahead and review closures as all construction activities and traffic impacts are subject to change.

Read more about the project here.