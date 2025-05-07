St. Paul City Council to vote on rent control rollback

The Brief St. Paul council members are set to roll back its rent control policy put into effect in 2022. If approved, the amendment would allow rent control exemptions for any property built 2005 and after. The change comes as the city sees a decrease in new rental units after rent control.



The St. Paul City Council is set to vote on Wednesday on rolling back a rent control ordinance that was put into effect just three years ago.

The St. Paul Rent Stabilization Ordinance was approved by the city council in November 2021 and took effect in May 2022.

The ordinance puts a 3% cap on yearly rent increases, which drew from measures passed in other cities. A city task force, made up of renters, housing advocates, and developers, later recommended the ordinance remain in effect.

The council later added an exemption for new construction projects and a framework for appeals in September 2022.

The amendments under consideration by the council would extend the exemption for new construction projects.

It would remove the language granting only a 20-year exemption for new builds. Instead, the city would extend exemptions for any property built after December 31, 2004.

City officials say the change wouldn't affect the lion's share of current rental properties in the city.

During a meeting last month, city staff showed a chart showing a falloff in new housing units being built in St. Paul starting in 2024 after a boom in new units between 2012 and 2023. The council appears to be trying to thread the needle by maintaining protections for most renters but giving greater incentive to new developers.

A 2024 study by the Urban Institute found that rent control led to a reduction in unit supply in cities but came with an increase in affordable units.

A 2018 analysis by the Brookings Institute found that rent control helps "current tenants in the short run, [but] in the long run it decreases affordability, fuels gentrification, and creates negative spillovers on the surrounding neighborhood." The analysis also showed that landlords will often end up responding to rent control by either redeveloping their building to become exempt or accept the measure and stop putting money and maintenance into their properties.

The change is similar to policies in place in other major cities with rent control, officials said, including New York and San Francisco.