St. Paul budget, property tax increases approved by City Council

St. Paul city officials have approved a budget for 2024 that includes increases to both property and sales taxes for its residents.

The total proposed budget for 2024 includes $820.5 million in spending, an increase of 3.7% over the 2023 budget adopted by city officials.

However, despite the budget increase, city officials say property taxes for residents will decrease by $26 next year for the median homeowner, due to a shift in property values throughout Ramsey County.

Throughout the year, St. Paul City Council held public hearings on the budget. Ramsey County then mails property tax statements to property owners indicating the maximum amount of property taxes that the owner will be required to pay.

A breakdown of proposed spending in St. Paul for 2024.

"After a significant property tax increase in 2023 and a year of inflationary pressures, this modest levy increase is a welcome reprieve for businesses and residents alike," the St. Paul Area Chamber previously wrote about the budget proposal.

In November, St. Paul residents approved a 1% sales tax increase to improve infrastructure projects throughout the city.

In 2023, St. Paul officials approved a property tax levy increase of nearly 15%.