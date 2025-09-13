St. Olaf college football player remembered for grit and determination

The Brief A St. Olaf College football player, Matthew Lee, was shot and killed in South St. Paul on Friday morning. His head coach and teammates remember him for his grit and personality. Players filled Lee’s locker with flowers.



A St. Olaf College football player is being remembered for his grit and personality after he was shot and killed Friday morning in South St. Paul.

Remembering Matthew Lee

What they're saying:

The St. Olaf College football team says Matthew Lee was a determined football player who faced a lot of adversity. His coach tells FOX 9 he was excited to hit the gridiron his junior season after he tore his MCL last year.

"His future and what he was able to do on and off the field. It's just so sad that we're not going to see what could have been," said James Kilian, head football coach at St. Olaf College.

Kilian met Lee during his junior year of high school. Lee was a linebacker, number 42 on the St. Olaf Lions. He was known and loved by his players for his work ethic.

"He just came to work every day, and I think he endeared himself to the team," said Kilian.

South St. Paul shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. Friday morning on the 300 block of 2nd Avenue South in South St. Paul. Investigators found two men inside. Lee was found dead, and the other victim went to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"The tough thing yesterday was going into the locker room and seeing all the flowers," said Kilian.

Coach Kilian got to know Lee and his story over the years. He tells Fox 9 that Lee faced adversity of his own when he was in high school, but still found a way to succeed. That’s how Lee got to play football at St. Olaf and study economics.

"That was the thing that I think attracted to me the most, that he had the grit already, and he's just a gritty kid," said Kilian.

How you can help:

Kilian adds, he told his team the best way that they can honor Matthew is the way the team chooses to live their lives, because Matthew doesn’t have that opportunity now. If you’d like to support Lee, click here.