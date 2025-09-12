South St. Paul fatal shooting leaves man dead, suspect arrested after shelter-in-place
SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The South St. Paul Police Department has lifted a shelter-in-place order after arresting the suspect in a fatal shooting early Friday morning.
What we know:
The shooting happened on the 300 block of 2nd Avenue South around 3:45 a.m. Friday. The South St. Paul Police Department issued a shelter-in-place order as officers searched for a suspect, but lifted the order a couple of hours later.
When police arrived at the home for what was reported as a medical event, they found two men inside suffering from gunshot wounds. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police believed the shooter fled on foot shortly after the shooting, prompting an "extensive search" in the area. At about 5:45 a.m., police located the suspect and took them into custody without incident, police said.
Law enforcement at the scene of a fatal shooting that left one man dead and another injured in South St. Paul. (FOX 9)
What we don't know:
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the identity of the victim, along with the cause and manner of death, at a later date. Police did not share the condition of the other victim.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and police are still investigating what led to the shooting.
The Source: This story uses information from South St. Paul Police Department Facebook posts on Friday, Sept. 12.