Expand / Collapse search

South St. Paul fatal shooting leaves man dead, suspect arrested after shelter-in-place

By and
Updated  September 12, 2025 6:41am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

The Brief

    • Police have made an arrest in connection to a fatal shooting in South St. Paul.
    • Residents were asked to shelter-in-place while authorities searched for the suspect.
    • Two men were found with gunshot wounds inside a home. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The South St. Paul Police Department has lifted a shelter-in-place order after arresting the suspect in a fatal shooting early Friday morning. 

South St. Paul fatal shooting

Suspect arrested in South St. Paul double shooting

Suspect arrested in South St. Paul double shooting

A shooting in South St. Paul early Friday morning left one person dead and another seriously injured. Police have arrested a suspect after issuing a shelter-in-place order for the area. FOX 9's Bill Keller is on the scene with details.

What we know:

The shooting happened on the 300 block of 2nd Avenue South around 3:45 a.m. Friday. The South St. Paul Police Department issued a shelter-in-place order as officers searched for a suspect, but lifted the order a couple of hours later. 

When police arrived at the home for what was reported as a medical event, they found two men inside suffering from gunshot wounds. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Police believed the shooter fled on foot shortly after the shooting, prompting an "extensive search" in the area. At about 5:45 a.m., police located the suspect and took them into custody without incident, police said. 

Law enforcement at the scene of a fatal shooting that left one man dead and another injured in South St. Paul. (FOX 9)

What we don't know:

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the identity of the victim, along with the cause and manner of death, at a later date. Police did not share the condition of the other victim. 

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and police are still investigating what led to the shooting.

South St. Paul shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

South St. Paul shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

The South St. Paul Police Department lifted a shelter-in-place order after arresting a suspect early Friday morning for a shooting that left one man dead and another with life-threatening injuries. FOX 9's Bill Keller has more on the story.

The Source: This story uses information from South St. Paul Police Department Facebook posts on Friday, Sept. 12.

Crime and Public SafetySouth St. Paul