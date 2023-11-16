St. Louis County crash leaves 1 teen dead, another critically injured

One teenager was killed and another remains in critical condition after their vehicle struck a tree off a road in northern Minnesota.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement and emergency personnel responded just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday to a single-vehicle crash on Nett Lake Road, southwest of Orr, Minnesota.

Law enforcement says the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it went off the road, flipped and struck a tree.

The driver, a 17-year-old boy from Tower, Minnesota, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, a 17-year-old boy from Nett Lake, Minnesota, was airlifted with critical injuries to a Duluth area hospital, according to authorities.

Law enforcement says both boys were wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.