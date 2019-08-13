St. Cloud Police asking for help in locating missing 51-year-old man

article

The St. Cloud Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 51-year-old man missing since late July.

Police say Adam Paul Peckham was last seen around 1 p.m. on July 25 in Cloverleaf Trailer Park.

It is believed Peckham was going to ride his bicycle to his job on the northwest side of the city.

He did not arrive to work and has not been seen since.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200.