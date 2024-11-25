Parked squad car hit by vehicle responding to crash in Douglas Co. call

The Brief While assisting a Minnesota State Patrol trooper onsite of a vehicle accident, a Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputy had their squad car struck at highway speeds late Monday. The combined crashes caused significant delays to westbound traffic as authorities dealt with the aftermath. The deputy was in the car and wearing his seat belt when his car was struck.



A deputy in Douglas County had their squad car struck late Monday as they were responding to a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 94.

What we know

On Nov. 24, 2024, around 9:48 p.m., deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to assist a Minnesota State Patrol at the site of a single-vehicle accident on westbound I-94 near mile marker 86.

According to authorities, the initial crash involved a vehicle that had slid off the roadway and struck the cable barriers in the center median.

Second crash

However, while deputies were on scene, another westbound vehicle collided with a parked Douglas County Sheriff's Office squad car from behind at highway speeds, according to authorities.

The deputy was in the car and wearing his seat belt when his car was struck, and the squad car had its emergency lights activated. The crash caused significant delays in westbound traffic.

Both the deputy and the driver of the second vehicle were transported to Alomere Health with serious injuries.

The incident is under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol.

Slow down this winter

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is urging drivers to slow down, remain vigilant and exercise caution, particularly in hazardous road conditions.