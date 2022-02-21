Expand / Collapse search
Police: 1 dead, multiple people shot outside St. Paul funeral home

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 1:44PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
article

A shooting outside a funeral home in St. Paul has left one person dead. (FOX 9)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Saint Paul Police say they are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and several others injured Monday morning.

Police say the shooting happened around 11:20 a.m. outside a funeral home on the 400 block of Humboldt Avenue. 

It is unclear how many people were injured, but police have confirmed one person was killed in the shootings.

This is a developing story. Check back to fox9.com for updates