Police: 1 dead, multiple people shot outside St. Paul funeral home
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Saint Paul Police say they are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and several others injured Monday morning.
Police say the shooting happened around 11:20 a.m. outside a funeral home on the 400 block of Humboldt Avenue.
It is unclear how many people were injured, but police have confirmed one person was killed in the shootings.
