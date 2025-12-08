Bob Dylan returns to Minnesota for 2026 concert in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Bob Dylan is bringing his "Rough and Rowdy Ways" tour to Rochester in 2026.
The concert will take place on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at 8 p.m. at the Mayo Civic Center. Tickets will be available starting Friday, Dec. 12, at 10 a.m. through the Ticketmaster and Mayo Civic Center Box Office. Ticketmaster’s website lists VIP package presales, venue presales and radio presales starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 11. Standard ticket prices range from $39.50 to $149.50.
Dylan's latest leg of the tour will kick off on March 21, 2026, in Omaha, Nebraska, and conclude on May 1 in Abilene, Texas.
This is Dylan’s latest performance in the state he once called home. In April, Dylan held a concert in Mankato as part of his ongoing "Rough and Rowdy Ways" tour. He also returned to Minneapolis in September for his first concert there in more than a decade after he became a late addition to the Farm Aid 40 lineup.
The Source: This story uses previous FOX 9 reporting and a press release from Mayo Civic Center.