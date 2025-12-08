Bob Dylan returns to Minnesota for 2026 concert in Rochester

article

The Brief Bob Dylan will perform at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester on March 24, 2026. General admission tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. This show is part of the "Rough and Rowdy Ways" tour, which stopped in Mankato earlier this year.



Bob Dylan is bringing his "Rough and Rowdy Ways" tour to Rochester in 2026.

Bob Dylan coming to Rochester

Local perspective:

The concert will take place on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at 8 p.m. at the Mayo Civic Center. Tickets will be available starting Friday, Dec. 12, at 10 a.m. through the Ticketmaster and Mayo Civic Center Box Office. Ticketmaster’s website lists VIP package presales, venue presales and radio presales starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 11. Standard ticket prices range from $39.50 to $149.50.

Dylan's latest leg of the tour will kick off on March 21, 2026, in Omaha, Nebraska, and conclude on May 1 in Abilene, Texas.

Dig deeper:

This is Dylan’s latest performance in the state he once called home. In April, Dylan held a concert in Mankato as part of his ongoing "Rough and Rowdy Ways" tour. He also returned to Minneapolis in September for his first concert there in more than a decade after he became a late addition to the Farm Aid 40 lineup.