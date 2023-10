The St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) is asking for the public’s help locating at 53-year-old man who was last seen on Oct. 8.

The Minnesota of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says Eric McCloud, 53, of St. Paul was last heard from at him home. However, his current location or any means of transportation are unknown.

Anyone with knowledge of McCloud’s location is asked to call police at 651-291-1111.