Spongy moth traps being set up in Minnesota by MDA

In an effort to protect Minnesota’s forests and urban areas from infestation, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture announced Monday it will be setting up around 20,000 traps to catch spongy moths (formerly known as gypsy moths) this year.

The goal of the trapping is not to catch every moth, according to MDA, but to help limit the moth’s spread. In 2022, MDA says it captured a record 101,763 moths.

The traps will start appearing throughout the state in July and will come in two forms, Delta traps, which are some triangle-shaped and made of cardboard, and larger milk carton-shaped traps. The traps will contain a pheromone designed to trap male moths.

People are asked not to disturb traps if they see them.

Additionally, the MDA is asking the public to report any sightings of spongy moths to reportapest@state.mn.us.