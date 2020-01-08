South St. Paul woman becomes 50th Klondike Kate

article

The reign of a new Klondike Kate has begun!

Shelley Pabst from South St. Paul was sashed this year's Klondike Kate following the competition Wednesday night. This was the third time Pabst competed in the contest. She will serve as the 50th Klondike Kate.

Klondike Kate will be in the spotlight at the annual St. Paul Winter Carnival as well as multiple performances throughout the year.

Klondike Kate is based off a dance hall girl who struck it rich in the Gold Rush of 1898. The contestants were judged on musical performance, song choice, vocal abilities, costuming, crowd appeal and authenticity in portraying the character.

The St. Paul Winter Carnival will take place from January 23 to February 2.