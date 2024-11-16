South St. Paul bicycle crash leaves man critically injured

The Brief A 58-year-old St. Paul man suffered life-threatening injuries from a bicycle crash. South St. Paul police said the man rode his bicycle into the broadside of a vehicle. The vehicle driver remained at the scene and police say they do not suspect impairment.



A 58-year-old bicyclist from St. Paul was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries after crashing into a vehicle.

What we know

Police say the crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, at the intersection of 15th Avenue North and Wentworth Avenue in South St. Paul.

Officers determined the bicyclist was eastbound on Wentworth Avenue when he passed through the posted stop sign and struck a passenger vehicle.

The bicyclist was then taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

A 61-year-old man from Bloomington was reportedly driving the passenger vehicle south on 15th Avenue North when the crash happened.

Police say the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Investigators do not believe impairment was a factor in the crash.

What we don't know

Details about the bicyclist's injuries were not shared.