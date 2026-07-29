Cambridge fatal crash: SUV driver dies after collision on Highway 95

The Brief A two-vehicle crash in Cambridge Township left one driver dead and another hospitalized on Wednesday, July 29. The crash involved a van and an SUV at the intersection of Highway 95 NE and Vickers Street NE. The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating and will release further updates.



Authorities are investigating a deadly crash between a van and an SUV in Cambridge Township.

Isanti County fatal crash

What we know:

The Isanti County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash at about 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, at the intersection of Highway 95 NE and Vickers Street NE. Emergency crews had to extricate both drivers from their vehicles. The SUV driver died at the scene, while the van driver was taken to a medical facility for treatment.

Both vehicles had only the drivers inside, with no passengers involved. The crash drew a response from the sheriff's office, Minnesota State Patrol, Cambridge Police Department, Cambridge Fire Department, Isanti Police Department and Allina Ambulance Service.

Investigation and next steps

Timeline:

The crash happened late Wednesday morning, with emergency personnel arriving shortly after 11:30 a.m. The Minnesota State Patrol is leading the investigation and will provide any future updates.

The SUV driver will be identified after confirmation by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office and notification of family. The sheriff's office emphasized that the investigation is ongoing and details about how the crash happened have not been released yet.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not shared the names of those involved or the cause of the crash. Details about the van driver's condition and how the crash occurred are still pending.