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Judge finds Mike Lindell may have violated election laws with MyPillow handout

By
FOX 9
Politics
Published August 7, 2026 10:35 AM CDT
Published August 7, 2026 10:35 AM CDT
Mike Lindell proposes eliminating state income tax
Mike Lindell proposes eliminating state income tax

Mike Lindell proposes eliminating state income tax

Mike Lindell, a Republican candidate for Minnesota governor endorsed by President Trump but not the state GOP, joined FOX 9 All Day ahead of the primary. He discussed his budget proposal to eliminate Minnesota's state income tax and said savings from direct primary care and other changes would help cover the cost. Lindell also addressed questions about his residency, immigration, MyPillow and bipartisan cooperation.

The Brief

    • A Minnesota judge found there is probable cause to believe Mike Lindell violated campaign finance rules.
    • The complaint focuses on Lindell and his supporters tossing out MyPillows, valued at about $35, at a July 4th parade in Delano.
    • The case will now be referred to the state's chief administrative law judge.

DELANO, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minnesota judge has found there is probable cause to believe Mike Lindell, former MyPillow CEO, violated campaign finance rules when he tossed out pillows during a parade in Delano.

READ MORE: Mike Lindell violated campaign laws with MyPillow handout, complaint alleges

Pillow-tossing at parade under investigation 

Big picture view:

The complaint centers on Lindell and his supporters tossing out MyPillows at a July 4 parade in Delano.

Lindell is running for governor of Minnesota, and he did not dispute that those pillows had campaign flyers in the packaging.

The former MyPillow CEO told a judge that the campaign bought those pillows wholesale for $4.90 each and that comparable pillows could be purchased individually for $9.95 with a promo code.

The judge in this case says the distribution of those pillows may be a violation of state law regardless of the price.

READ MORE: Mike Lindell wants to eliminate Minnesota's income tax in budget proposal: Full interview

By the numbers:

State statutes prohibit giving voters money, food, clothing, entertainment, or another "thing of monetary value" that is meant to influence a voter to vote a certain way. 

The statute does contain a specific exception for food and nonalcoholic refreshments worth $5 or less when consumed at certain gatherings.

The judge indicating today that Lindell's pillows, despite being purchased for less than $5, are not food or drink and therefore are not exempt from that state statute.

What's next:

The case will now be referred to the state's chief administrative law judge, who will assign it to a panel of three judges for an evidentiary hearing.

The details of that assignment and hearing will be ordered separately.

The Source: This story uses information gathered from the State of Minnesota Court of Administrative Hearings and footage from a July 4 parade in Delano. 

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