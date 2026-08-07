Judge finds Mike Lindell may have violated election laws with MyPillow handout

The Brief A Minnesota judge found there is probable cause to believe Mike Lindell violated campaign finance rules. The complaint focuses on Lindell and his supporters tossing out MyPillows, valued at about $35, at a July 4th parade in Delano. The case will now be referred to the state's chief administrative law judge.



A Minnesota judge has found there is probable cause to believe Mike Lindell, former MyPillow CEO, violated campaign finance rules when he tossed out pillows during a parade in Delano.

READ MORE: Mike Lindell violated campaign laws with MyPillow handout, complaint alleges

Pillow-tossing at parade under investigation

Big picture view:

The complaint centers on Lindell and his supporters tossing out MyPillows at a July 4 parade in Delano.

Lindell is running for governor of Minnesota, and he did not dispute that those pillows had campaign flyers in the packaging.

The former MyPillow CEO told a judge that the campaign bought those pillows wholesale for $4.90 each and that comparable pillows could be purchased individually for $9.95 with a promo code.

The judge in this case says the distribution of those pillows may be a violation of state law regardless of the price.

READ MORE: Mike Lindell wants to eliminate Minnesota's income tax in budget proposal: Full interview

By the numbers:

State statutes prohibit giving voters money, food, clothing, entertainment, or another "thing of monetary value" that is meant to influence a voter to vote a certain way.

The statute does contain a specific exception for food and nonalcoholic refreshments worth $5 or less when consumed at certain gatherings.

The judge indicating today that Lindell's pillows, despite being purchased for less than $5, are not food or drink and therefore are not exempt from that state statute.

What's next:

The case will now be referred to the state's chief administrative law judge, who will assign it to a panel of three judges for an evidentiary hearing.

The details of that assignment and hearing will be ordered separately.