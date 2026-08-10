Isanti standoff charges: Man accused of firing at police with wife, 5 children inside home

The Brief Jason Michael Phillips, 42, is facing 32 felony charges for allegedly shooting at law enforcement during an hours-long standoff. Phillips' wife and five children were inside the home at the time, and charges say they were exposed to gunfire and pepper gas. Investigators say a child in a neighboring house was almost struck by gunfire.



An Isanti, Minnesota man accused of repeatedly firing at law enforcement during an hours-long standoff while his wife and five children were inside the home is now facing dozens of felony charges.

Isanti man faces 32 felony charges

Big picture view:

Jason Michael Phillips, 42, is charged with 14 counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer and 14 counts of first-degree assault involving a peace officer, along with second-degree assault, reckless discharge of a firearm, child neglect and first-degree property damage.

The charges stem from the Aug. 5 standoff at his home on Cedar Street Southwest.

First shots fired during standoff

The backstory:

The incident began when police responded to a disturbance call about Phillips throwing paint cans and glass jars into the street, according to the complaint. When officers arrived and attempted to make contact, Phillips retreated into his home.

Officers tried to contact him by phone and loudspeaker, but were unsuccessful. A short time later, multiple shots were fired from the residence, forcing officers to retreat. One investigator estimated about 50 shots were fired early in the encounter, charges state.

SWAT teams come under fire

Dig deeper:

As the situation escalated, SWAT teams from several agencies responded. Officers saw broken windows and bullet holes showing that shots were fired from inside the home toward officers outside. Law enforcement believed Phillips wife and five children, ages 4 to 17, were inside with him.

Officers attempted peaceful negotiations, but Phillips allegedly fired more shots at SWAT teams as they tried to enter. Officers used drones and a robot to monitor the situation, eventually seeing Phillips barricaded in the basement and allegedly firing his weapon, according to the complaint.

SWAT teams used several techniques to try to gain entry, including gas, mechanical breaching and explosives. During those attempts, Phillips allegedly fired through the floor and doors of the home at approaching officers.

Court documents identify 14 officers from several agencies who allegedly came under direct fire, including members of the Anoka County Sheriff's Office and officers from Coon Rapids, Blaine, Ramsey, Anoka and St. Cloud police departments.

Isanti police previously said that after approximately six-and-a-half hours, an Anoka County SWAT member fired at Phillips. Phillips was then taken into custody in the basement and the other occupants were safely removed from the home. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was asked to investigate the use of force.

What we don't know:

The criminal complaint does not detail the SWAT member firing at Phillips.

Family and neighbors caught in crossfire

What they're saying:

Phillips' wife and their five children were taken to the hospital and medically cleared.

His wife told investigators Phillips had the family running "military drills" before the incident. She claimed Phillips made her stay in a closet with the children and that there was no way for them to leave the home.

During an interview with the children, one of them reportedly told investigators that Phillips "wanted to scare police." Another claimed Phillips told them to put on face paint and to "make herself look scary." Other children reportedly told investigators Phillips made one of the children hold a gun and help him reload the weapons, charges allege.

The children reported feeling scared, and charges state the five children had been subjected to pepper gas and gunfire during the standoff.

Neighboring home hit:

The day after the standoff, investigators learned a bullet from Phillips' home entered a neighboring home, nearly hitting a child. Investigators say a bullet flew past a child as he was walking to the bathroom, struck a wall, and was recovered inches from where the child had been.

Weapons, ammunition and casings consistent with the gunfire were recovered from the basement of Phillips' home, where he had been barricaded, according to the complaint.

What's next:

Phillips is scheduled to make his first appearance on the charges Monday morning.