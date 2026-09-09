Schwing Bioset fined nearly $19K for air permit, waste violations

The Brief The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency fined Schwing Bioset, Inc. $18,939 after it discovered air permit and waste management violations at its North Branch facility. State officials say in 2024, they discovered the company was operating without the necessary air emissions permit since Aug. 2021. The company then received an air permit and has applied for an industrial stormwater permit.



The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) fined Schwing Bioset, Inc. for air permitting and waste management violations that went undetected for years.

Minnesota fines company for air emissions, waste management violations

Timeline:

Officials with the MPCA said its staff saw a paint booth at the Schwing Bioset facility in North Branch on Oct. 30, 2024, and determined the company did not have a permit for that specific equipment.

State investigators said they then found the facility had the potential to release particulate matter smaller than 10 microns and volatile organic compounds at levels that would have required a permit. The facility had reportedly been running without an air emissions permit or an industrial stormwater permit since it began operations in August 2021.

The MPCA then found on Dec. 20, 2024, that the company also failed to properly evaluate and manage hazardous waste. Schwing Bioset staff had reportedly not assessed waste generated at the facility within the required 60-day window, and hazardous paint booth filters were being thrown out with regular solid waste.

State officials say that from August 2021 through November 2024, the facility improperly handled roughly 208 pounds of hazardous paint booth filters per month — totaling approximately 8,112 pounds over that period.

What's next:

The MPCA said Schwing Bioset has applied for and received the necessary air permit and begun properly managing its hazardous waste.

The company has also "pledged to apply for an industrial stormwater permit," according to the MPCA.

Why you should care:

State officials say penalty payments are sent to the state's environmental fund, which is appropriated by the legislature.