Social media warning labels proposed by Minnesota lawmakers

The Brief Minnesota lawmakers are proposing legislation that would require social media platforms to show users an initial mental health warning label, as well as, an occasional pop-up timer tracking their time spent on any social media website or app. In June 2024, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy called on Congress to require similar warning labels on social media platforms. The bill would be paired with under efforts to protect children from the harms of social media under the existing "Prohibiting Social Media Manipulation Act" in Minnesota.



Prior to the legislation being debated in both the House and Senate, both lawmakers and advocates spoke at a press conference on Wednesday. You can watch the presentation in the player above when it begins at 3:45 p.m.

Under H.F. 1289, authored by Rep. Zack Stephenson (DFL-Coon Rapids), Minnesota’s existing "Prohibiting Social Media Manipulation Act" would be amended to require a social media platform to show users an initial mental health warning label, as well as an occasional pop-up timer tracking their time spent on any social media website or app.

If approved by lawmakers, the commissioners of health and commerce will be tasked with developing guidelines regarding the contents of the warning label required.

The Minnesota Attorney General would be the existing enforcement authority, such is the case under the Prohibiting Social Media Manipulation Act.

In recent years, Minnesota lawmakers have sought to impose increased restrictions on both the use of social media, and how specific platforms interact with children.

A February 2025 report by the attorney general's office looked at the impact of social media and artificial intelligence (AI) technology on Minnesota's youth, with Attorney General Keith Ellison saying, "society is failing young people" when it comes to social media and A.I."

Modeled after a similar law in California, in 2024 lawmakers also proposed the Minnesota Age-Appropriate Design Code Act that sought to work with the Government Data Practices Act to increase the protection of a child user’s data, while obligating a business operating in Minnesota to regulate the design and settings of a product to ensure protection while providing privacy notices for its users.

While failing to ultimately become law last year, new iterations are working their way through committees again this session.