Social media trend exposes nitrous use, legislators could take action

The Brief A social media trend features people using nitrous oxide (also known as "whippets"). The gas is a mild sedative and is often addictive and can lead to serious nervous system consequences. Louisiana banned retail sales in 2024 and a Minnesota legislator tells Fox 9 he'll push for restrictions in 2025.



A new social media trend is exposing younger generations to a drug commonly used by dentists.

And it turns out nitrous oxide is easily available to just about anyone.

Legal to buy, but consequences loom

The canisters of nitrous oxide are also called whippets, and they’re legal to buy.

But there can be serious health consequences, so some legislators want to take action.

Social media sensation

The giggles you see on social media make nitrous oxide look like a lot of fun.

But staggering and falling often follow.

The gas is a mild sedative, but it has a legal and legitimate use when dispensing whipped cream.

The chargers now come in a variety of flavors and inhaling this is the subject of a lot of online chatter.

"I saw it on TikTok, it was it was a popular video, and I just wanted to see if Minneapolis had some," said a man named Izaiah, who didn't want us to use his last name, but who brought the trend to the attention of FOX 9.

Easily found

It didn’t take long for 22-year-old Izaiah to find canisters of nitrous oxide prominently displayed at a tobacco shop.

You can also order them online at sites like Amazon and Walmart.

"This is easily accessible by a large segment of our growing population, and it's being pushed to them via social media, via their peer circles," said Rep. Elliott Engen, (R-White Bear Township).

Changing the law?

Engen says it should be a no-brainer for the Minnesota legislature to ban the flavored cartridges and go after online sales.

He’s not sure if a full ban would get through.

Louisiana passed a full ban on retail sales of nitrous oxide this year, partly based on concerns from Dr. Eric Griggs.

"It has a tendency to be abused," said the community medicine doctor. "It can get to the point that it becomes addictive. Activating the dopamine pathway."

‘Laughing gas’ no joke

Griggs says extended use can cause Vitamin B12 deficiencies, which can have serious consequences on your nervous system, even potentially causing paralysis.

The so-called "laughing gas" is no joke. It’s a medical grade drug and addiction should be treated, not stigmatized.

"The stigma that really needs to be removed is from the perception that this is a safe high," Dr. Griggs said. "It's not a safe high."

Minnesota passed Tommy’s Law this year, restricting sales of keyboard dusters, which are like nitrous oxide inasmuch as they have a legitimate use and an abusive one.