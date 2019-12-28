Slippery road conditions lead to 470 crashes across Minnesota on Saturday

article

Saturday morning and early afternoon, Minnesota State Patrol says first responders have responded to 470 crashes across the state as winter weather swept through Minnesota.

Of the 470 crashes, 43 involved injuries, and two were fatal. There were also 270 spinouts and 13 jackknifed semis.

Several roads were temporarily closed Saturday morning as authorities responded to numerous crashes. Metro Transit also suspended bus service until conditions improved.

As for the two fatal crashes, deputies in Stearns County report they responded to one of those incidents around 4:30 a.m. According to investigators, a vehicle traveling in Brockway Township when off the road near 125th Avenue and 440th Street and crashed into a tree line. The victim was thrown from the vehicle during the crash.

In Lino Lakes, Minnesota, troopers responded to the other deadly crash around 6:30 a.m. According to Minnesota State Patrol, an 82-year-old man was killed when his vehicle went off I-35E and into the ditch, rolling over. Investigators say the man was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash.