Man dies after crash in Stearns County, Minnesota

A man died after he crashed his car early Saturday morning in Stearns County, Minnesota.

According to the sheriff's office, at about 4:21 a.m., officials received a report of a crash with injuries at the intersection of 125th Avenue and 440th Street in Brockway Township, about a mile north of Opole, Minn.

The caller reported a crashed vehicle in the tree line as well as a deceased driver.

Deputies located the man, who had been partially ejected from the vehicle. The cause of the crash is under investigation.