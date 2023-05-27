Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 9:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, South Cass County, South Itasca County
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 1:33 PM CDT until SAT 9:00 PM CDT, Douglas County, Lac Qui Parle County, Pope County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Yellow Medicine County
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 2:00 PM CDT until SAT 9:00 PM CDT, Clay County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Douglas County, Lac Qui Parle County, Pope County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Yellow Medicine County
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 12:00 PM CDT until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Clay County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kittson County, Koochiching County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Cass County, North Clearwater County, North Itasca County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Cass County, South Clearwater County, South Itasca County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County

Sinkhole swallows car in Brooklyn Park after water main break

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Brooklyn Park
FOX 9

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A sinkhole swallowed a car in Brooklyn Park Friday afternoon after a nearby water main break caused the ground to collapse.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department said they were notified around 3 p.m. of a water main break at the intersection of 79th Avenue and Shingle Creek Drive. Callers reported that the road was flooding and the asphalt was breaking up. Soon after, a sinkhole had formed and swallowed a vehicle. 

Police spoke with the driver, who said they were stopped at the stop sign when the front end of their car began to sink. The driver was able to get out of the car before it fell into the hole. The driver was not injured, according to police. 

Brooklyn Park Operations & Maintenance personnel responded to shut off the water, which affected some homes in the neighborhood. 

The intersection will be closed to all traffic for 24-48 hours while the water main is repaired and the road is restored. 