Shots fired at Centennial Lakes Police station Sunday

Law enforcement says shots were fired at the Centennial Lakes Police Department building in Circle Pines, Minnesota Sunday evening.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, shots were fired at the building around 7:12 p.m., causing damage to the building and to a squad car.

Police say three officers were inside the building when shots were fired but there were no injuries reported.

Shortly after shots were fired, police say a suspect was arrested by Lino Lakes police. Officers say surveillance video helped them identify a suspect vehicle and make the arrest shortly after the incident.

The motive for the vandalism is unknown. It's also unclear if the suspect had any prior involvement with the police department.