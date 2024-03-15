Shooting in St. Paul's Dayton Bluff neighborhood leaves man dead

A man was fatally shot in St. Paul overnight in what police are describing as a "complex" case given the two different crime scenes.

St. Paul police said just before 11 p.m. on Thursday, dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots and vehicles leaving the area along Wilson Avenue.

Officers found an abandoned vehicle in the middle of the road on the 1300 block of Wilson Avenue East that appeared to have been in an accident. About a mile away on Minnehaha Avenue, officials spotted a car driving erratically and stopped the vehicle, which appeared to have damage consistent with a crash.

Inside the vehicle, police found a man suffering from gunshot injuries. Despite life-saving measures, the man died at the scene.

Investigators believe the victim was involved in the shooting on Wilson Avenue, but it is unclear how they are connected. Police added other people were in the vehicle with the victim but did not say who was driving.

As part of the investigation, law enforcement is interviewing witnesses, including those who were in the vehicle. One man was seen in handcuffs and being put into a squad car, but so far, police say no arrests have been made.

The shooting remains under investigation. This was the fourth homicide of 2024 in St. Paul, police said.