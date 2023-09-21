Shooting on West Broadway leaves one dead, one injured

Minneapolis police say one person was killed and another injured in a shooting following an argument Wednesday night.

According to MPD, officers responded to a shooting on the 300 block of West Broadway around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived on scene they found a 29-year-old man suffering from life-threatening gun shot wounds.

Officers rendered aid to the victim, but he died at the scene.

Police were then notified that a second victim had arrived at Hennepin County Medical Center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

At this point no arrests have been made, and it is believed that an argument preceded the shooting.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.