Chick-fil-A parking lot fight in Rochester ends in deadly shooting

A Rochester man is facing murder charges after a fight led to a fatal shooting near Chick-fil-A within the city.

Isaac Gutierrez, 21, of Rochester, faces two counts of murder and one count of assault for a shooting that allegedly stemmed from an argument in the parking lot.

According to charges, on Feb. 3, shortly after 2:00 p.m., Rochester Police Department officers were dispatched to the parking lot near Chick-fil-A and Savers located at 1201 Broadway Ave. S.

After police arrived, they found an adult man on the pavement, who was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital where he later died of a gunshot wound to the head. When investigating the incident, officers were able to speak with numerous witnesses and locate several segments of video footage that led up to the shooting.

According to witness statements, the victim arrived to pick up a family member driving a tan Chevy Suburban.

As the Suburban drove through the parking lot near the Chick-fil-A, a Nissan pickup truck started to back into a parking spot, blocking the Suburban.

Both vehicles then stopped, with each driver getting out of their vehicle to yell and argue with each other, according to charges.

A passenger of the Suburban exited the vehicle and then became part of a physical fight that ensued between all three men. Charges say witnesses claim the driver of the Nissan "threw the first punch."

While the victim and Suburban passenger were fighting with the Nissan driver, a man exited the front passenger seat of the Nissan and ran toward the altercation, charges state.

According to police, video footage showed Gutierrez holding a gun in his right hand toward the group of people at close range to the victim, when a "pop" was heard and the victim fell to the pavement.

A 9mm bullet casing was found roughly 10 feet from the victim on the pavement. Police on scene also found a Glock handgun on the floor of the Nissan, and a black bag filled with ammunition, according to charges.

Gutierrez currently remains in custody pending further court proceedings.