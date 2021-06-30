Sheriff ups patrols in Stearns County parks, focusing on drugs and alcohol enforcement

After an increase in violence, thefts and drugs and alcohol violations in county parks, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it’s upping its patrols.

In a release this week, the Stearns County Sheriff said Quarry Park in Waite Park has experienced an especially large number of thefts, fights, alcohol and drug violations.

As a result, the sheriff’s office says the public will notice more officers at parks who will be enacting a "zero tolerance" policy for violations of park rules. They will focus especially on drug and alcohol use.

"It is unfortunate that some people go to the parks only to create problems, drink to excess and steal when most people are just trying to enjoy the parks that Stearns County has to offer," said Sheriff Steve Soyka.

Soyka said the problems experienced at the parks are being caused by a select few people.