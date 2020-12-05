Sheriff: Shoplifting call turns into chase, ends with deputies fatally shooting man in northern Minnesota

Deputies say a teen was shot by investigators on Saturday after a shoplifting call turned into a chase in northern Minnesota.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff, officers responded around 12:30 p.m. to the 8400 block of Enterprise Drive North in the City of Mountain Iron for the report of a shoplifter.

At the scene, deputies say they spotted a 19-year-old man outside the business but say he ran away when deputies confronted him.

Investigators set up a perimeter and started searching for the man. During that time, deputies say they learned he matched the description of a suspect wanted in a drive-by shooting in nearby Virginia, Minnesota on Friday.

With help from K-9 units, deputies say they found the man in a wooded area about an hour later.

It's unclear exactly what happened next but deputies say they deployed Tasers before two deputies fired shots, hitting the man. It's unclear if the man was armed at this time.

The sheriff's office says deputies tried to treat the man after the shooting but he died at the scene.

Advertisement

The sheriff says the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is now reviewing the shooting. Both deputies have been placed on leave per protocol.