Missing Mountain Iron man found dead inside home: Sheriff

The Brief 39-year-old Mountain Iron resident Benjamin Sherwood was reported missing on Monday. He was found dead in his home on Wednesday morning. His wife reported him missing after he left their residence on Monday morning. He had suffered back and neck injuries after slipping on ice, and had a previous traumatic brain injury.



The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says a man who went missing from his Mountain Iron residence on Monday has been found dead.

What happened

The backstory:

Authorities conducted a welfare check just after 4 p.m. Monday for Benjamin James Sherwood.

His wife told authorities she last saw the 39-year-old at 10 a.m. at their residence on the 8800 block of Main Street.

She said he left on foot and had sustained an injury to his back and neck after slipping on ice. He also suffered from a prior traumatic brain injury.

Sherwood found dead

What we know:

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office launched multiple efforts Monday to find Sherwood, without success.

He was found dead on Wednesday morning inside his Mountain Lake residence. Authorities say foul play was not suspected.