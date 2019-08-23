Sheriff looking for missing Arden Hills man

article

The Ramsey Sheriff has issued an alert for a missing man out of Arden Hills, Minnesota.

Deputies say 27-year-old Jacob Daniel Hornsby was last heard from on August 12 and law enforcement and family members are concerned with his well-being. They say it's unusual for Hornsby to go this long without contacting family.

Investigators say he may be driving a blue 2005 Ford Escape with Minnesota plates CJV-224. Deputies say he is about 5-feet-11-inches tall, 155 pounds, with hazel eyes, a military hair cut, and sometimes wears glasses.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 651-266-7320 or call 911.