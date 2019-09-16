Sheriff: Elk illegally shot, killed along northwestern Wisconsin highway

article

Authorities in northwestern Wisconsin say someone illegally shot and killed an elk near the side of a state highway over the weekend.

The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office said the elk was shot on Saturday along State Highway 77 near Forest Road 174.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who was passing through that area between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. and noticed anything unusual or anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources at 1-800-847-9367.