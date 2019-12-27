Shed fire in Stearns County causes estimated $800,000 in damage

article

An overnight shed fire in Millwood Township, Minnesota caused an estimated $800,000 in damage, according to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office.

Just before 11 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff's office received a report of a fire at Tom's Refuse in the 38000 block of Thunder Road.

A man who was staying in a camper near the shed discovered the fire when he went to check the electrical breakers because his camper had lost power.

Officials say the shed and the items inside were heavily damaged. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.