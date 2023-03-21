'Sextortion’ scheme involving former Coon Rapids paraprofessional results in 20 year sentence

A former Coon Rapids middle school paraprofessional charged in a sextortion scheme that targeted minors has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, and another 12 years supervised release.

According to court documents, Glen Robert Anderson, age 24, previously worked as a middle school paraprofessional in special education while he used multiple internet applications and social media accounts, including Snapchat and Grindr, to solicit minors. He also owned and administered an online gaming forum.

To participate in the forum, users were required to submit an application, which included the age of the users.

Between April 1, 2016, through August 20, 2021, Anderson used his position as the forum administrator to groom minors to produce child pornography and engage in sexual activity with him, including by providing minors with in-game perks, privileges, and other gifts, according to charges.

For example, Anderson coerced a 13-year-old victim to engage in sexually explicit acts for the purpose of producing images and videos. Anderson later threatened to release the sexually explicit images if the victim did not respond to Anderson’s demands.



Anderson pleaded guilty on June 28, 2022, to two counts of production of child pornography, one count of enticement of a minor, and one count of interstate communications with intent to extort.

He was sentenced on March 15, 2023.

As part of the Project Safe Childhood initiative, the case was the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, and the Erie County (Ohio) Sheriff's Office, along with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Waterloo Regional Police Service in Ontario, Canada.