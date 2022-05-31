Former middle school paraprofessional charged in child ‘sextortion’ scheme

A former middle school paraprofessional has been charged in a sextortion scheme that targeted minors through both social media platforms and an online gaming forum.

Glen Robert Anderson, 24, of Coon Rapids, is charged with two counts of production of child pornography, one count of enticement of a minor, and one count of interstate communications with intent to extort.

According to court documents, Anderson previously worked as a middle school special education paraprofessional when he used multiple apps and social media accounts for email, file sharing and chatting with minors, using platforms such as Snapchat and Grindr.

Anderson also owned and was the admin of an online gaming forum in which users were required to submit an application that included their age. As a result, Anderson knew many of the users were minors.

Between April 1, 2016, and Aug. 20, 2021, Anderson used his position as the forum's admin to groom minors to produce child pornography and engage in sexual activity by providing them with in-game perks, privileges and other gifts, authorities allege. Anderson would later threaten to release the sexually explicit images if the victim did not respond to his demands.

If convicted, Anderson faces a minimum statutory penalty of 15 years in prison. He will make his initial court appearance at a later date.

Advertisement

The case was the result of the Project Safe Childhood initiative, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.