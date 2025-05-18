Sex offender escapes St. Peter treatment center, last seen in Albert Lea

article

The Brief Authorities are searching for a registered sex offender who they say escaped a treatment facility in St. Peter. Anyone who sees the man is asked to call 911. St. Peter police say he was last seen in Albert Lea on Saturday.



St. Peter police are warning the public about a man who escaped from a Minnesota sex offender treatment facility and is currently at-large.

This is the second time a sex offender escaped from the St. Peter treatment facility this month.

Escaped sex offender

What we know:

The escaped offender, Steven Loren Edwards, 53, is described as a white man who is about 5-foot-6-inches tall and weighs about 265 pounds. He is also bald with white facial hair trimmed into a goatee and has blue eyes, according to authorities. Edwards was also last known to be wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants and black tennis shoes.

Edwards reportedly obtained a 2004 Dodge Stratus with the temporary Minnesota license plate 03900353 and was in the city of Albert Lea on Saturday, according to a social media post from the St. Peter Police Department.

St. Peter police say they were informed of the escapee at about 5:20 pm on Saturday, May 17. Edwards was reportedly last seen at the Saint Peter Regional Treatment Center Campus just before 7 p.m. on May 16.

Authorities say that anyone who sees Edwards should not approach him and immediately call 911 to report his location and direction of travel.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not provided details on how Edwards escaped the treatment facility.

Previous sex offender escape

Dig deeper:

Police arrested another sex offender who escaped the same facility earlier this month.

Beau-Jacob Edward Zimmer, 45, escaped from the facility overnight and was found later that morning.

Minnesota Sex Offender Program

The backstory:

The Minnesota Sex Offender Program (MSOP) provides court-ordered treatment for people with sexual offenses. Following their prison term, individuals deemed in civil court to either be a "sexual dangerous person" or have a "sexual psychopathic personality" may be committed for an "unspecified period of time" for treatment, according to the Minnesota Department of Human Services’s website.

MSOP has locations in Moose Lake and in St. Peter. People typically begin treatment at the Moose Lake facility then transfer to St. Peter to work toward being released and completing their treatment.

As of April 28, the MSOP houses 752 people in its facilities. Another 66 provisionally discharged people are living in Minnesota communities under supervision, and fewer than 10 people with provisional discharges are awaiting community placement, according to the DHS website.