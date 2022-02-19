Seven-story development proposed for Uptown's Seven Points mall

article

A newly proposed development in Uptown would drastically change a portion of the former Calhoun Square mall, now named Seven Points – adding apartments, a grocery store and a restaurant storefront with it.

Doran Companies is proposing a seven-story, mixed-use building with ground floor commercial space and 264 dwelling units. A grocery store would occupy the majority of the first floor of the building, along with a separate restaurant tenant.

To make the project happen, Doran would demolish the existing southern portion of the block that includes an existing entryway to the mall along Hennepin Avenue South, the former Kitchen Window Space, the CB2 store and the grave of Famous Dave’s.

According to the application for the project, entrances to the 55,000 sq. ft. grocery store would be located on the corner of Hennepin Avenue South and West 31st Street.

No doubt a contentious issue in Uptown, the development would also bring more parking.

There will be 115 spaces of dedicated underground parking for the grocery store, with access located along Girard Avenue South.

The second floor of the building would offer 116 parking spaces for the residential portion of the development, while floors three through seven will be occupied by dwelling units and amenity spaces for residents.

There will also be dedicated spaces for bikes.

One bicycle space per dwelling unit is required for the development, or 264 spaces. A minimum of 90 percent of the required number (or 234 spaces) must meet the standards for "long-term bicycle parking." Of the 234 long-term spaces, only 75 percent can be wall mounted (175 total). The remaining 59 required long-term spaces would need to be floor mounted racks that allow a user to lock their bike without having to lift it.

In addition to the project itself, the Bloomington-based construction company is also proposing streetscape improvements along Hennepin Avenue South including landscaping and seating. To enhance the West 31st Street side of the building, they’re proposing a mural that wraps from the east end of the building and along a portion of Girard Avenue South.

According to a statement provided by John Ferrier, president of Doran Companies, "The development will add value to the public by enhancing the Hennepin Avenue experience through new landscape and streetscape features, in addition to including more active uses on the street with outdoor dining."

Ferrier said Doran has scheduled meetings with several neighborhood associations that will take place in early March.

The first meeting will be held on March 2 with the South Uptown Neighborhood Association, the second is on March 3 with the East Bde Maka Ska Neighborhood Association, and the final meeting is March 9 with the Lowry Hill East Neighborhood Association.