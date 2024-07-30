Sentencing day for Nicolae Miu in deadly Apple River stabbing on Wednesday

A two-year legal odyssey is about to come to a close.



On Wednesday, July 31, a western Wisconsin judge will sentence Nicolae Miu for the homicide of Isaac Schuman and the stabbing of several others while tubing on the Apple River, July 30, 2022.



It is a case continuing to garner national headlines because of Miu’s claim of self-defense, his lies to authorities, and cell phone video capturing the deadly confrontation. Miu is facing decades in prison after a jury found him guilty of multiple charges including first-degree reckless homicide.

The case has been defined by cell phone video that captured much of the escalating confrontation and divided the community. Schuman’s pal Jawahn Cockfield shot the more than three minute recording. It also sparked a debate on the limits of self-defense.

In riveting testimony, Miu took the stand at his April trial and continued to justify his actions and his fears. But prosecutors exposed a series of lies Miu told authorities in the aftermath of the deadly encounter.

It took the jury less than seven hours to reach unanimous verdicts on half-a-dozen charges including reckless homicide for Schuman’s death as well as four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety for those who survived their stab wounds – A.J. Martin, Ryhley Mattison, and brothers Tony and Dante Carlson.



"I feel like justice was served," one anonymous juror told FOX 9 after the trial, explaining he believed Miu could have avoided the confrontation. "I mean, it is not like anybody was, had a fence behind him or they were holding him there. He could of went, even if it was the wrong direction, he could have walked away."

On Wednesday, St. Croix Circuit Court Judge Michael Waterman will sentence Miu for his actions that day -- not walking away, lying, and ultimately killing the 17-year-old Schuman, who was tubing with a group of his Stillwater friends.

Miu faces decades behind bars, but with no sentencing guidelines in Wisconsin, Waterman has full discretion. Miu’s defense attorney, Aaron Nelson is hoping for some humanity for the now 54-year-old.

"We are talking about 30 seconds in this man's life," said Nelson. "He did not set this up. He did not want to be in that spot. He did not try to be in that spot. He was in that spot. He did the best that he could. He has now been convicted of a crime for what he did. But that 30 seconds should not just mean he dies in prison. But I am worried he might."

Sentencing is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. FOX 9 will livestream proceedings across all digital platforms.