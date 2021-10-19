Sen. Tina Smith says she will vote against charter change for Minneapolis police

article

Senator Tina Smith says she will vote against a proposed charter change on the November ballot that would remove and replace the Minneapolis Police Department.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the senator says she has "wrestled with how to vote."

"My core value is to find the right path toward the transformational change we need in public safety, so that everyone is safe in their home and communities," said Smith. "We know this promise has not been realized for many black and brown communities, which have been traumatized by an epidemic of violence and the long and painful history of racism, redlining, lack of investment, jobs and opportunity. These communities tell me they want more public safety, and they also want more justice in policing."

Smith says, after lots of thought, she decided the proposed change would move the city in "the wrong direction." Under the proposal, the amendment would remove language requiring the Minneapolis Police Department and replace it with a new "Department of Public Safety" which could still have police officers but would drop staffing requirements. The amendment would also ultimately give more say to the city council. Currently, the police department is entirely under the purview of the Minneapolis mayor.

Smith says that change would be a problem for Minneapolis.

"While there is much I agree with in the Amendment, one component poses an insurmountable problem - the requirement that the new Department of Public Safety report to both the Mayor and the City Council," Smith wrote. "My own experience working in City Hall tells me that this change will exacerbate what is a deeply flawed city governance structure, where accountability, authority and lines of responsibility between the Mayor and City Council are diffused and dysfunctional."

"I believe imposing this dysfunctional structure for public safety would likely have a negative effect on public safety and the operations of the police department. This is why I’ll oppose Charter Amendment #2," she added.

Full statement from Senator Tina Smith:

With the murder of George Floyd, Minneapolis became the epicenter of a global reckoning around racial justice and police brutality. People need to make up their own minds about the best way forward, and we must engage in deep discussion and action to transform policing and public safety. The status quo is unacceptable."