Sen. Mitchell expected to resign by Minnesota DFL, GOP after guilty verdict

The Brief Minnesota Republicans and Democrats are calling for Sen. Nicole Mitchell to resign from her Senate seat after she was found guilty following a week-long trial. Sen. Mitchell was found guilty of first-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools after breaking into her stepmother's home in 2024.



Minnesota Republicans and Democrats expect Sen. Nicole Mitchell to resign following her guilty verdict in her burglary trial.

Sen. Mitchell was found guilty of first-degree burglary and possession of burglary after she broke into her stepmother's home in Detroit Lakes in 2024.

READ MORE: Sen. Mitchell found guilty of burglary, possession of burglary tools

Democrats react to Sen. Mitchell guilty verdict

What they're saying:

Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy said that Mitchell would resign if she was found guilty, and she expects Sen. Mitchell to follow through.

"Senator Mitchell has been afforded due process, a trial by a jury of her peers, and that jury has delivered a verdict. I am relieved to see the end of Senator Mitchell’s trial. The case’s resolution brings clarity to the situation. Senator Mitchell has told colleagues that she intended to resign if found guilty of this crime, and I expect her to follow through on that pledge. Our caucus remains focused on the issues that matter to Minnesotan families and communities," Sen. Murphy said in a statement.

The Chairman of the DFL party, Richard Carlbom, released the following statement after the guilty verdict:

"With today’s guilty jury verdict on two felony counts, the courts have spoken, and due process was given to Nicole Mitchell. I urge all to respect the verdict and the legal process.

As to Mitchell’s position in the senate, I hope that she will hold to her promise and resign immediately. The governor will have more information on a special election shortly."

Republicans react

The other side:

Senate Republican Leader Mark Johnson says he expects an "immediate" resignation from Sen. Mitchell, with Speaker of the House Lisa Demuth posting on social media that she agrees with him.

"I applaud the jury and the prosecution for their diligent work to deliver justice in this case. The verdict only confirms the fact that Sen. Mitchell’s actions on the night of April 22, 2024, failed to meet the level of ethical behavior we expect from elected officials, and her continued participation in the Minnesota Senate leaves the body with a stain on its record for every time her vote was the deciding vote in passing legislation. Senate Republicans have been clear since day one that this conduct is unbecoming of a Senator, and we expect her immediate resignation from the Senate. If she is unwilling to resign, she must be expelled as soon as possible to protect the integrity of the Senate," Sen. Johnson said in a statement.

Sen. Mitchell resignation?

What's next:

If Sen. Mitchell was to resign, Gov. Tim Walz would need to call a special election to fill her senate seat in her district of Woodbury.